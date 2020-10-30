Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) market price of $59.54 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) was valued at $59.69. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $59.10 while reaching the peak value of $59.895 and lowest value recorded on the day was $58.76. The stock current value is $59.54.

Recently in News on October 29, 2020, Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Announce Record and Meeting Dates For Joint Special Meeting of Shareholders. Each Fund listed below has announced that its Board of Trustees has set a record date of October 29, 2020 for determining those shareholders entitled to notice of, and the right to vote at, a joint special meeting of shareholders to be held on January 7, 2021 or such later date as to which the meeting may be adjourned:. You can read further details here

Eaton Vance Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $62.45 on 10/23/20, with the lowest value was $23.59 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) full year performance was 29.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eaton Vance Corp. shares are logging -4.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 152.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.59 and $62.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1037504 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) recorded performance in the market was 27.84%, having the revenues showcasing 65.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.83B, as it employees total of 1871 workers.

Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Eaton Vance Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.33, with a change in the price was noted +17.96. In a similar fashion, Eaton Vance Corp. posted a movement of +43.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,113,836 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.41.

Eaton Vance Corp. (EV): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Eaton Vance Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.36%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Eaton Vance Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 74.48%, alongside a boost of 29.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 56.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 65.16% during last recorded quarter.