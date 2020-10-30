Do Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) beta value of 1.62 signposts another twist?

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) is priced at $37.65 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $35.81 and reached a high price of $37.935, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $35.03. The stock touched a low price of $34.55.

Recently in News on October 29, 2020, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Declares 195th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) today announced a quarterly dividend of 10.5 cents per share on common stock, payable December 30, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business December 1, 2020. This will mark the 195th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Cooper Tire & Rubber Company. You can read further details here

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.35 on 10/26/20, with the lowest value was $13.82 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) full year performance was 30.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company shares are logging -1.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 172.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.82 and $38.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1229086 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) recorded performance in the market was 30.96%, having the revenues showcasing 21.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.83B, as it employees total of 8720 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cooper Tire & Rubber Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 32.37, with a change in the price was noted +10.20. In a similar fashion, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company posted a movement of +37.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 378,927 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CTB is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.28.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB)

Raw Stochastic average of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.17%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 81.45%, alongside a boost of 30.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.22% during last recorded quarter.