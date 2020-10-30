Do Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) beta value of 1.27 signposts another twist?

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is priced at $59.50 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $57.23 and reached a high price of $60.23, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $57.32. The stock touched a low price of $56.95.

Recently in News on October 22, 2020, Applied Materials and BE Semiconductor Industries to Accelerate Chip Integration Technology for the Semiconductor Industry. Companies Form Joint Program to Develop Industry’s First Complete and Proven Equipment Solution for Die-Based Hybrid Bonding. You can read further details here

Applied Materials Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $69.90 on 08/14/20, with the lowest value was $36.64 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) full year performance was 7.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Applied Materials Inc. shares are logging -14.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $36.64 and $69.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6178028 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) recorded performance in the market was -2.52%, having the revenues showcasing -7.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 55.01B, as it employees total of 22000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Applied Materials Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 61.33, with a change in the price was noted -0.29. In a similar fashion, Applied Materials Inc. posted a movement of -0.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,436,355 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMAT is recording 0.57 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.57.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Materials Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.84%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Applied Materials Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.89%, alongside a boost of 7.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.51% during last recorded quarter.