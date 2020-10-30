Cognex Corporation (CGNX) is on the roll with an average volume of 755.71K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Cognex Corporation (CGNX) was valued at $65.13. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $70.79 while reaching the peak value of $70.79 and lowest value recorded on the day was $65.34. The stock current value is $67.66.

Recently in News on October 28, 2020, Cognex Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend for Q3-2020 of $0.06 per share, payable on November 27, 2020 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2020. This dividend represents an increase of $0.005 per share, or 9%, over the $0.055 per share dividend paid in the prior quarter. You can read further details here

Cognex Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $71.76 on 09/02/20, with the lowest value was $35.20 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Cognex Corporation (CGNX) full year performance was 30.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cognex Corporation shares are logging -5.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 92.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $35.20 and $71.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1163267 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cognex Corporation (CGNX) recorded performance in the market was 20.74%, having the revenues showcasing 1.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.66B, as it employees total of 2267 workers.

Cognex Corporation (CGNX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Cognex Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 64.23, with a change in the price was noted +10.21. In a similar fashion, Cognex Corporation posted a movement of +17.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 818,225 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CGNX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Cognex Corporation (CGNX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cognex Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.54%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cognex Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.10%, alongside a boost of 30.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.18% during last recorded quarter.