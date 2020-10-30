AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) market price of $13.91 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). It is currently valued at $13.91. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $14.185, after setting-off with the price of $13.95. Company’s stock value dipped to $13.715 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $14.10.

Recently in News on October 27, 2020, AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. AGNC Investment Corp. (“AGNC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AGNC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

AGNC Investment Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.65 on 02/21/20, with the lowest value was $6.25 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) full year performance was -14.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AGNC Investment Corp. shares are logging -29.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 122.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.25 and $19.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2515633 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) recorded performance in the market was -20.25%, having the revenues showcasing 3.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.72B, as it employees total of 51 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AGNC Investment Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.73, with a change in the price was noted +0.52. In a similar fashion, AGNC Investment Corp. posted a movement of +3.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,119,947 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGNC is recording 7.89 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical breakdown of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Raw Stochastic average of AGNC Investment Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.76%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AGNC Investment Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.91%, alongside a downfall of -14.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.68% during last recorded quarter.