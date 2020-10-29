Why is Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) down -26.77% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU). It is currently valued at $1.45. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.56, after setting-off with the price of $1.56. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.45 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.56.

Energy Fuels Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3500 on 04/23/20, with the lowest value was $0.7800 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) full year performance was -26.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Energy Fuels Inc. shares are logging -38.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 85.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.78 and $2.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1409143 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) recorded performance in the market was -24.08%, having the revenues showcasing -14.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 166.74M, as it employees total of 95 workers.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6793, with a change in the price was noted -0.2200. In a similar fashion, Energy Fuels Inc. posted a movement of -13.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,452,367 in trading volumes.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Fuels Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.09%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Energy Fuels Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.54%, alongside a downfall of -26.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -14.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.20% during last recorded quarter.