Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) is on the roll with an average volume of 417.91K in the recent 3 months

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) is priced at $3.39 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.05 and reached a high price of $2.11, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.01. The stock touched a low price of $2.00.

Recently in News on September 4, 2020, Universal Security Instruments Reports Non-Compliance Communication from the NYSE Amex. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE Amex: UUU) today announced that on August 31, 2020, Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (the “Company”) received a letter from NYSE American LLC (the “Exchange”) stating that the Exchange has determined that the Company is not in compliance with Section 1003(a)(iii) of the Exchange’s Company Guide (the “Company Guide”) as the result of the Company’s failure to maintain Stockholders’ equity of $6.0 million after reporting losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in its five most recent fiscal years. You can read further details here

Universal Security Instruments Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.10 on 10/29/20, with the lowest value was $0.30 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) full year performance was 194.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Universal Security Instruments Inc. shares are logging -17.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1025.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $4.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 62351779 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) recorded performance in the market was 224.19%, having the revenues showcasing 21.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.84M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

The Analysts eye on Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.72, with a change in the price was noted +2.87. In a similar fashion, Universal Security Instruments Inc. posted a movement of +398.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 829,965 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UUU is recording 0.48 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.25.

Technical rundown of Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU)

Raw Stochastic average of Universal Security Instruments Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.87%.

Considering, the past performance of Universal Security Instruments Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 224.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 209.23%, alongside a boost of 194.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.08% during last recorded quarter.