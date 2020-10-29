Recent Change of -4.68% in the Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW), which is $29.71 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $30.67 after opening rate of $30.54 while the lowest price it went was recorded $29.65 before closing at $31.17.

Recently in News on October 27, 2020, Highwoods Announces Availability of Third Quarter 2020 Results. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has released its third quarter 2020 results. Please visit the investors section of our website at www.highwoods.com to view the release, or click on the following link. You can read further details here

Highwoods Properties Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $52.76 on 02/11/20, with the lowest value was $25.10 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) full year performance was -35.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Highwoods Properties Inc. shares are logging -43.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.10 and $52.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1255524 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) recorded performance in the market was -39.26%, having the revenues showcasing -22.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.08B, as it employees total of 431 workers.

Specialists analysis on Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Highwoods Properties Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 36.58, with a change in the price was noted -15.50. In a similar fashion, Highwoods Properties Inc. posted a movement of -34.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 939,160 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HIW is recording 1.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.02.

Trends and Technical analysis: Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW)

Raw Stochastic average of Highwoods Properties Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.69%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.55%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -39.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.45%, alongside a downfall of -35.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.69% during last recorded quarter.