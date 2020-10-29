Radian Group Inc. (RDN) market price of $17.00 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Radian Group Inc. (RDN). It is currently valued at $17.00. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $17.605, after setting-off with the price of $17.44. Company’s stock value dipped to $16.95 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $17.85.

Recently in News on October 23, 2020, Radian Announces Closing of $390 Million Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Transaction. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc. has obtained $390 million of fully collateralized excess of loss reinsurance coverage from Eagle Re 2020-2 Ltd. (Eagle Re). The excess of loss reinsurance covers eligible mortgage insurance policies written by Radian Guaranty in October 2019 through July 2020, excluding single premium payment policies. Eagle Re is a newly formed Bermuda special purpose insurer and is not a subsidiary or affiliate of Radian Guaranty. You can read further details here

Radian Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.89 on 02/06/20, with the lowest value was $9.53 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) full year performance was -31.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Radian Group Inc. shares are logging -35.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.53 and $26.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1966192 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Radian Group Inc. (RDN) recorded performance in the market was -32.43%, having the revenues showcasing 14.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.10B, as it employees total of 2000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Radian Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.54, with a change in the price was noted -2.22. In a similar fashion, Radian Group Inc. posted a movement of -11.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,008,260 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RDN is recording 0.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.40.

Technical breakdown of Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

Raw Stochastic average of Radian Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.49%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Radian Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -32.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.48%, alongside a downfall of -31.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.17% during last recorded quarter.