GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) market price of $9.89 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH), which is $9.89 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.09 after opening rate of $9.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.89 before closing at $10.00.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares are logging -10.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.85 and $11.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1465483 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) recorded performance in the market was -0.60%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 947.26M.

Specialists analysis on GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.31%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.60%. The shares increased approximately by -3.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.85% in the period of the last 30 days.