Gear up for the change! Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) has hit the volume of 1394060

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF), which is $19.10 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $19.295 after opening rate of $19.09 while the lowest price it went was recorded $18.94 before closing at $19.54.

Recently in News on October 21, 2020, Jefferies Announces Co-Brand Alliance With TISCO Securities in Thailand. Jefferies today announced that it has established a co-brand alliance with TISCO Securities Company Limited for the cash equities business in Thailand. Under the arrangement, Jefferies will distribute equity research on companies in Thailand produced by TISCO Securities on a co-branded basis to Jefferies’ global client base. Additionally, TISCO Securities will provide local equity brokerage services to Jefferies and its international clients. You can read further details here

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.03 on 02/20/20, with the lowest value was $11.20 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) full year performance was -0.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares are logging -20.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.20 and $24.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1394060 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) recorded performance in the market was -10.62%, having the revenues showcasing 17.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.88B, as it employees total of 4800 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.34, with a change in the price was noted +2.42. In a similar fashion, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. posted a movement of +14.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,960,785 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JEF is recording 2.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.27.

Technical breakdown of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)

Raw Stochastic average of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.49%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 39.21%, alongside a downfall of -0.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.25% during last recorded quarter.