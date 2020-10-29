Do Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) beta value of 0.62 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY), which is $2.40 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.65 after opening rate of $2.154 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.10 before closing at $2.51.

Recently in News on October 22, 2020, Digital Ally Enters Preferred Integrator Partnership for ThermoVu™ Non-Contact Temperature-Screening Instruments. Agreement with Integrated Openings Solutions provides clients with enhanced features and benefits beyond temperature screening, including door/badge integrations, facial recognition, artificial intelligence and many other customizable “add on” solutions for public safety and security. You can read further details here

Digital Ally Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.10 on 06/09/20, with the lowest value was $0.64 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) full year performance was 102.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Digital Ally Inc. shares are logging -66.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 274.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.64 and $7.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4658736 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) recorded performance in the market was 146.08%, having the revenues showcasing -21.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 67.04M, as it employees total of 119 workers.

Specialists analysis on Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Digital Ally Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.75, with a change in the price was noted -3.42. In a similar fashion, Digital Ally Inc. posted a movement of -60.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,989,934 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DGLY is recording 0.39 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Trends and Technical analysis: Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Ally Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.91%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 146.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 185.23%, alongside a boost of 102.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by 14.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.81% during last recorded quarter.