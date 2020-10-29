CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.39M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF), which is $25.71 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $26.22 after opening rate of $25.48 while the lowest price it went was recorded $25.30 before closing at $26.16.

Recently in News on October 22, 2020, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today reported that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.30 per share dividend on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2020, to stockholders of record as of November 16, 2020. You can read further details here

CF Industries Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $48.19 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $19.73 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) full year performance was -45.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares are logging -47.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.73 and $48.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2831301 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) recorded performance in the market was -46.15%, having the revenues showcasing -16.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.57B, as it employees total of 3000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.93, with a change in the price was noted -7.27. In a similar fashion, CF Industries Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -22.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,330,930 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CF is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.38.

Technical breakdown of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

Raw Stochastic average of CF Industries Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.97%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.65%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of CF Industries Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -46.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.51%, alongside a downfall of -45.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.55% during last recorded quarter.