Analysts Mean recommendation for Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) was 2.50: Is this the key time?

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is priced at $115.70 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $116.60 and reached a high price of $117.52, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $117.09. The stock touched a low price of $114.385.

Recently in News on October 3, 2020, Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces Date of Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss 3rd Quarter 2020 Results. Extra Space Storage Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: EXR) announced today it will release financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 5, 2020 to discuss its financial results. Hosting the call will be Extra Space Storage’s CEO, Joe Margolis. Joining him will be Scott Stubbs, Executive Vice President and CFO. You can read further details here

Extra Space Storage Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $120.29 on 10/27/20, with the lowest value was $72.70 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) full year performance was 2.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Extra Space Storage Inc. shares are logging -3.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $72.70 and $120.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1131277 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) recorded performance in the market was 9.54%, having the revenues showcasing 13.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.78B, as it employees total of 4048 workers.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Extra Space Storage Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 104.19, with a change in the price was noted +11.14. In a similar fashion, Extra Space Storage Inc. posted a movement of +10.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 911,336 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EXR is recording 2.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.14.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Extra Space Storage Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.61%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Extra Space Storage Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.12%, alongside a boost of 2.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.98% during last recorded quarter.