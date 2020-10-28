Why is Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) up 95.31% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) was valued at $122.43. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $136.70 while reaching the peak value of $138.75 and lowest value recorded on the day was $122.01. The stock current value is $122.50.

Recently in News on October 26, 2020, Varonis Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Total revenue growth of 17% included a 99% subscription mix, compared to 74% in Q3 2019Annual recurring revenues of $261.1 million, representing growth of 46% over Q3 2019Announces agreement to acquire Polyrize to expand the Varonis Data Security Platform to cover additional cloud applications and infrastructure. You can read further details here

Varonis Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $138.75 on 10/27/20, with the lowest value was $48.95 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) full year performance was 95.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Varonis Systems Inc. shares are logging -6.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 150.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $48.95 and $130.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1468516 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) recorded performance in the market was 57.64%, having the revenues showcasing 14.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.80B, as it employees total of 1574 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 109.93, with a change in the price was noted +38.27. In a similar fashion, Varonis Systems Inc. posted a movement of +45.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 344,455 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VRNS is recording 2.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.74.

Technical breakdown of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

Raw Stochastic average of Varonis Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.47%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Varonis Systems Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 57.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 76.41%, alongside a boost of 95.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.33% during last recorded quarter.