Unisys Corporation (UIS) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.58

Unisys Corporation (UIS) is priced at $12.48 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.74 and reached a high price of $13.065, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.92. The stock touched a low price of $12.42.

Recently in News on October 26, 2020, Unisys Announces Third-Quarter Results. Achieves Sequential Revenue Growth and Operating Profit Margin Expansion; Free Cash Flow Positive; Significant Reduction to Required Pension Cash Contributions and Deficit Pro Forma for Proceeds from Recently-Priced Debt Offering.

Unisys Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.13 on 02/13/20, with the lowest value was $8.25 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) full year performance was 45.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Unisys Corporation shares are logging -31.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.22 and $18.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1636850 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Unisys Corporation (UIS) recorded performance in the market was 5.23%, having the revenues showcasing 5.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 776.63M, as it employees total of 21000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Unisys Corporation (UIS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Unisys Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.46, with a change in the price was noted -0.12. In a similar fashion, Unisys Corporation posted a movement of -0.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 573,656 in trading volumes.

Unisys Corporation (UIS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Unisys Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.28%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Unisys Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.56%, alongside a boost of 45.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.67% during last recorded quarter.