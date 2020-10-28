Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.03M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC), which is $34.31 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $35.90 after opening rate of $35.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $33.10 before closing at $33.94.

Recently in News on October 27, 2020, Lattice Semiconductor Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results. Operating Profit Increases to 12.4% / 26.5% for Q3 2020 on a GAAP / Non-GAAP Basis, Compared to 12.4% / 24.9%, respectively, for Q2 2020. You can read further details here

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.90 on 10/27/20, with the lowest value was $13.54 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) full year performance was 78.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares are logging -2.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 153.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.54 and $35.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2331151 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) recorded performance in the market was 79.26%, having the revenues showcasing 13.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.63B, as it employees total of 747 workers.

Analysts verdict on Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lattice Semiconductor Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.67, with a change in the price was noted +5.77. In a similar fashion, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation posted a movement of +20.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,176,217 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LSCC is recording 0.47 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.32%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 79.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 53.79%, alongside a boost of 78.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.61% during last recorded quarter.