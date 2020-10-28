Gear up for the change! Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has hit the volume of 1426250

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is priced at $126.62 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $127.36 and reached a high price of $127.58, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $126.68. The stock touched a low price of $126.095.

Recently in News on October 27, 2020, EA SPORTS Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21 Available December 4 on Next Generation Consoles. Buy and Play Madden NFL 21 or FIFA 21 on Xbox One and PlayStation®4 and Get the Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation®5 Version for Free. You can read further details here

Electronic Arts Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $147.36 on 08/06/20, with the lowest value was $85.69 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) full year performance was 30.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Electronic Arts Inc. shares are logging -14.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $85.69 and $147.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1426250 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) recorded performance in the market was 17.78%, having the revenues showcasing -6.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.61B, as it employees total of 9800 workers.

Specialists analysis on Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 133.36, with a change in the price was noted +8.30. In a similar fashion, Electronic Arts Inc. posted a movement of +7.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,209,936 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EA is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Trends and Technical analysis: Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Raw Stochastic average of Electronic Arts Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.70%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.27%, alongside a boost of 30.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.85% during last recorded quarter.