Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) is on the roll with an average volume of 557.73K in the recent 3 months

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) is priced at $8.06 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.76 and reached a high price of $6.79, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.37. The stock touched a low price of $6.36.

Recently in News on October 28, 2020, Applied UV, Inc. Announces Exclusive Licensing and Joint Development Agreement with Axis Lighting to Commercialize LED-based Technologies in UV-C Devices to Inactivate Pathogens on Surfaces in the Hospital Market. MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), an infection prevention technology company that applies the power of ultra violet C (“UV-C”) light utilizing its patented devices to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced that its subsidiary, SteriLumen, Inc. (“SteriLumen”), and Axis Lighting, Inc. of Quebec, Canada, have entered into an exclusive license and joint development agreement. The companies will collaborate on the development and commercialization of new LED-based technologies and solutions in UV-C products that are designed to neutralize pathogens on physical surfaces in hospitals located in North America. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Applied UV Inc. shares are logging -37.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.14 and $12.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14953872 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) recorded performance in the market was -45.09%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 39.94M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

The Analysts eye on Applied UV Inc. (AUVI)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AUVI is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical rundown of Applied UV Inc. (AUVI)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.36%.

Considering, the past performance of Applied UV Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.09%. The shares increased approximately by -10.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.45% in the period of the last 30 days.