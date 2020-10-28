Analysts Mean recommendation for Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) was 1.00: Is this the key time?

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) is priced at $3.21 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.01 and reached a high price of $3.61, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.92. The stock touched a low price of $2.92.

Recently in News on October 26, 2020, Cogent Biosciences Appoints Andrew Robbins as Chief Executive Officer. Seasoned executive with deep experience developing precision medicines for genetically defined diseases, most recently as COO of Array Biopharma. You can read further details here

Cogent Biosciences Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.72 on 07/10/20, with the lowest value was $0.29 for the same time period, recorded on 04/09/20.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) full year performance was 137.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cogent Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -13.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 988.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.29 and $3.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2615084 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) recorded performance in the market was 345.71%, having the revenues showcasing 24.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 127.37M, as it employees total of 72 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Cogent Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.26, with a change in the price was noted +2.65. In a similar fashion, Cogent Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of +473.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,959,850 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COGT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT)

Raw Stochastic average of Cogent Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.80%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cogent Biosciences Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 345.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 702.50%, alongside a boost of 137.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 16.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 37.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.42% during last recorded quarter.