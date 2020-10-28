Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.17M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) was valued at $121.13. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $121.59 while reaching the peak value of $122.20 and lowest value recorded on the day was $120.23. The stock current value is $120.29.

Recently in News on October 22, 2020, NEC and Analog Devices Collaborate to Provide 5G O-RAN Massive MIMO Radio for Rakuten Mobile. NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) and Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) announced today that they have teamed up to design a 5G Network Massive MIMO Antenna Radio Unit for Rakuten Mobile. The radio unit adopts ADI’s fourth-generation wideband RF transceiver solution to achieve high precision Massive MIMO and possesses a 5G open vRAN (virtual RAN) interface corresponding to Rakuten Mobile’s end-to-end fully virtualized cloud-native mobile network. It delivers large capacity transmission with high efficiency by using 3.7GHz frequency Massive MIMO*1 and digital beamforming technology.*2 The cloud-native virtual network heralds a major shift in how communications providers can offer high-speed internet access worldwide, at significantly lower costs, made possible without the maintenance, upkeep, repair and labor costs associated with the physical infrastructure that hinders conventional networks. NEC has already started shipping the 5G Network Massive MIMO Antenna Radio Unit to Rakuten Mobile. You can read further details here

Analog Devices Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $127.39 on 06/05/20, with the lowest value was $79.07 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) full year performance was 10.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Analog Devices Inc. shares are logging -5.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $79.07 and $127.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2215811 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) recorded performance in the market was 1.22%, having the revenues showcasing 2.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.65B, as it employees total of 16400 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Analog Devices Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 118.55, with a change in the price was noted -4.30. In a similar fashion, Analog Devices Inc. posted a movement of -3.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,118,592 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADI is recording 0.47 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.44.

Technical breakdown of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

Raw Stochastic average of Analog Devices Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.18%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Analog Devices Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.13%, alongside a boost of 10.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.35% during last recorded quarter.