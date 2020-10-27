Why is CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) down -46.90% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI), which is $2.09 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.82 after opening rate of $1.82 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.73 before closing at $1.80.

Recently in News on October 27, 2020, BioInvent licenses anti-FcγRllB antibody BI-1206 to CASI Pharmaceuticals for Greater China region. – CASI’s pipeline expanded to include first-in-class monoclonal antibody developed to unlock anti-cancer immunity in liquid and solid tumors. You can read further details here

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.3200 on 01/15/20, with the lowest value was $1.1500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) full year performance was -46.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -41.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.15 and $3.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1149514 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) recorded performance in the market was -41.75%, having the revenues showcasing -9.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 201.65M, as it employees total of 125 workers.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9577, with a change in the price was noted -0.6550. In a similar fashion, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -24.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 399,476 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CASI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.99%.

If we look into the earlier routines of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.76%, alongside a downfall of -46.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.55% during last recorded quarter.