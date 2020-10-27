Under Armour Inc. (UAA) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $10.50

For the readers interested in the stock health of Under Armour Inc. (UAA). It is currently valued at $13.75. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $14.54, after setting-off with the price of $14.54. Company’s stock value dipped to $13.695 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $13.93.

Recently in News on October 16, 2020, Under Armour Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings And Conference Call Date. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release the results of its third quarter (ended Sept. 30) on Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. EDT to review results. You can read further details here

Under Armour Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.96 on 01/03/20, with the lowest value was $7.15 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/20.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) full year performance was -33.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Under Armour Inc. shares are logging -37.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 92.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.15 and $21.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3253275 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Under Armour Inc. (UAA) recorded performance in the market was -35.51%, having the revenues showcasing 23.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.74B, as it employees total of 7000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Under Armour Inc. (UAA)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Under Armour Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 26 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.89, with a change in the price was noted +2.63. In a similar fashion, Under Armour Inc. posted a movement of +23.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,343,080 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UAA is recording 0.87 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.69.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.09%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Under Armour Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -35.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.62%, alongside a downfall of -33.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.27% during last recorded quarter.