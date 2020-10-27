Time to Buy Beat-Down Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) was valued at $37.10. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $36.68 while reaching the peak value of $37.08 and lowest value recorded on the day was $35.93. The stock current value is $36.60.

Recently in News on October 20, 2020, Tenable Selected as First Vulnerability Management Partner for Splunk Mission Control. Tenable®, Inc., the Cyber Exposure company, today announced it has been selected as the first vulnerability management partner to integrate with Splunk’s new cloud-native, unified security operations platform, Mission Control. Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts will soon be able to gain real-time, data-driven visibility and insight from Tenable.io®, for vulnerability management in the cloud, across their entire digital infrastructure all within a unified SOC workflow. You can read further details here

Tenable Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $42.39 on 10/13/20, with the lowest value was $16.28 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) full year performance was 60.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tenable Holdings Inc. shares are logging -13.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 124.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.28 and $42.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1210401 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) recorded performance in the market was 52.75%, having the revenues showcasing 20.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.72B, as it employees total of 1397 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 34.32, with a change in the price was noted +6.68. In a similar fashion, Tenable Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +22.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,085,739 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TENB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tenable Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.06%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tenable Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 52.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.18%, alongside a boost of 60.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.51% during last recorded quarter.