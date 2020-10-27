Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.39

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR), which is $61.14 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $61.51 after opening rate of $61.36 while the lowest price it went was recorded $60.35 before closing at $62.27.

Recently in News on October 15, 2020, Quanta Services Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release & Conference Call Schedule. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) announced today that it will release third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, October 29, 2020, before the market opens. In conjunction with the press release, Quanta has scheduled a conference call for 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, October 29, 2020, which also will be broadcast live over the Internet. Quanta will utilize a slide presentation to accompany its prepared remarks, which will be viewable through the webcast and available on the Investor Relations section of the Quanta website prior to the conference call (http://investors.quantaservices.com). You can read further details here

Quanta Services Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $64.14 on 10/20/20, with the lowest value was $23.77 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) full year performance was 47.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quanta Services Inc. shares are logging -4.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 157.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.77 and $64.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1415605 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) recorded performance in the market was 50.18%, having the revenues showcasing 52.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.33B, as it employees total of 9800 workers.

The Analysts eye on Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Quanta Services Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 47.60, with a change in the price was noted +20.12. In a similar fashion, Quanta Services Inc. posted a movement of +49.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,226,884 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PWR is recording 0.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.34.

Technical rundown of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

Raw Stochastic average of Quanta Services Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.40%.

Considering, the past performance of Quanta Services Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 50.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 64.71%, alongside a boost of 47.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.96% during last recorded quarter.