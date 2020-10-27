Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) is on the roll with an average volume of 276.87K in the recent 3 months

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) is priced at $84.94 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $84.49 and reached a high price of $86.11, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $85.02. The stock touched a low price of $82.87.

Recently in News on October 23, 2020, Ligand’s Captisol Technology Plays Key Role in the Manufacture of Gilead’s Veklury, the First FDA-Approved COVID-19 Treatment. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) today highlighted the company’s role in the manufacturing of Veklury® (remdesivir), Gilead Sciences’ antiviral drug for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization. Veklury is formulated with Ligand’s Captisol® technology. Approved yesterday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Veklury is the first and only approved COVID-19 treatment in the United States. The drug is now widely available in hospitals across the country, following Gilead’s early investments to rapidly expand manufacturing capacity to increase supply. You can read further details here

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $127.80 on 07/30/20, with the lowest value was $57.24 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) full year performance was -23.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are logging -33.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $57.24 and $127.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1298614 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) recorded performance in the market was -18.55%, having the revenues showcasing -30.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.36B, as it employees total of 115 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 107.80, with a change in the price was noted -34.96. In a similar fashion, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated posted a movement of -29.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 292,484 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LGND is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.65.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)

Raw Stochastic average of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.85%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.58%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.84%, alongside a downfall of -23.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.55% during last recorded quarter.