Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $23.10

For the readers interested in the stock health of Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB). It is currently valued at $31.96. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $33.99, after setting-off with the price of $33.79. Company’s stock value dipped to $31.58 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $32.60.

Recently in News on October 21, 2020, Lee® Named the Exclusive Denim Provider for AppHarvest. The Alliance Connects to the Brand’s Pioneering Spirit and Continues its Legacy of Dressing America’s Workforce. You can read further details here

Kontoor Brands Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $43.24 on 01/07/20, with the lowest value was $12.90 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) full year performance was -20.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kontoor Brands Inc. shares are logging -26.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 147.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.90 and $43.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1248315 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) recorded performance in the market was -23.89%, having the revenues showcasing 59.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.80B, as it employees total of 15100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kontoor Brands Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.91, with a change in the price was noted +11.72. In a similar fashion, Kontoor Brands Inc. posted a movement of +57.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 716,344 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB)

Raw Stochastic average of Kontoor Brands Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.93%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Kontoor Brands Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 49.91%, alongside a downfall of -20.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 59.56% during last recorded quarter.