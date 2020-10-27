Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) is on the roll with an average volume of 194.16K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT), which is $9.70 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.78 after opening rate of $9.78 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.71 before closing at $9.78.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II shares are logging -2.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.70 and $9.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1183347 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT) recorded performance in the market was -2.51%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.42B.

Market experts do have their say about Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT)

Technical breakdown of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (BFT)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.51%. The shares -0.72% in the 7-day charts.