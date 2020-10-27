Do PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) beta value of 0.70 signposts another twist?

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) is priced at $29.23 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $30.00 and reached a high price of $30.10, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $30.66. The stock touched a low price of $27.67.

Recently in News on October 26, 2020, PetMed Express d/b/a 1-800-PetMeds Announces Its Second Fiscal Quarter Financial Results and Its Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 per Share. Diluted EPS $0.42 vs $0.33 per share Quarterly Reorder Sales Increased 9.6%Gross Margins Improved Sequentially from 27.8% to 30.5%. You can read further details here

PetMed Express Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $42.88 on 07/17/20, with the lowest value was $21.20 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) full year performance was 13.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PetMed Express Inc. shares are logging -31.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.20 and $42.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1232315 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) recorded performance in the market was 24.28%, having the revenues showcasing -5.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 579.63M, as it employees total of 214 workers.

Market experts do have their say about PetMed Express Inc. (PETS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PetMed Express Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 33.22, with a change in the price was noted -5.71. In a similar fashion, PetMed Express Inc. posted a movement of -16.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 683,666 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PETS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of PetMed Express Inc. (PETS)

Raw Stochastic average of PetMed Express Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.69%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.09%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of PetMed Express Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.15%, alongside a boost of 13.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.47% during last recorded quarter.