Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) is on the roll with an average volume of 569.75K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) was valued at $81.34. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $80.19 while reaching the peak value of $86.14 and lowest value recorded on the day was $80.01. The stock current value is $85.50.

Recently in News on October 20, 2020, Arena Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced that on October 15, 2020, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted to seven new employees inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 66,475 shares of its common stock and 11,760 inducement restricted stock units (“RSUs”). The inducement stock options and RSUs have a grant date and vesting commencement date of October 15, 2020, and were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Arena in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). You can read further details here

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $86.58 on 10/13/20, with the lowest value was $32.95 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) full year performance was 74.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -1.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 159.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $32.95 and $86.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1183488 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) recorded performance in the market was 88.24%, having the revenues showcasing 37.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.87B, as it employees total of 320 workers.

The Analysts eye on Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 68.55, with a change in the price was noted +20.15. In a similar fashion, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +30.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 600,212 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARNA is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical rundown of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)

Raw Stochastic average of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.01%.

Considering, the past performance of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 88.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 71.89%, alongside a boost of 74.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 37.93% during last recorded quarter.