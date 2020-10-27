Analysts Mean recommendation for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) was 2.10: Is this the key time?

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is priced at $17.63 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.79 and reached a high price of $17.81, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.91. The stock touched a low price of $17.45.

Recently in News on September 21, 2020, Physicians Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. This is the Company’s 29th consecutive quarterly dividend, having never missed or reduced the Company’s quarterly dividend distribution since it went public in 2013. “We are very proud of the strength and quality of our medical office facilities, reflecting the high clinical and financial strength of the healthcare providers that occupy our facilities. We believe our continued ability to declare and pay our quarterly dividend to our shareholders is a testament to the strong cash flow from our portfolio of leading medical office facilities,” said John T. Thomas, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. You can read further details here

Physicians Realty Trust had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.78 on 02/26/20, with the lowest value was $11.01 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) full year performance was -2.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Physicians Realty Trust shares are logging -15.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.01 and $20.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1199894 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) recorded performance in the market was -6.92%, having the revenues showcasing -0.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.66B, as it employees total of 77 workers.

The Analysts eye on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.87, with a change in the price was noted -0.12. In a similar fashion, Physicians Realty Trust posted a movement of -0.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,709,821 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DOC is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.50.

Technical rundown of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Raw Stochastic average of Physicians Realty Trust in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.09%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.42%.

Considering, the past performance of Physicians Realty Trust, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.53%, alongside a downfall of -2.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.68% during last recorded quarter.