VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) is on the roll with an average volume of 194.86K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) was valued at $11.72. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.78 while reaching the peak value of $14.14 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.78. The stock current value is $13.87.

Recently in News on October 14, 2020, VOXX International Corp. to Host Earnings Call. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2020 / VOXX International Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXX) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Second Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

VOXX International Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.14 on 10/23/20, with the lowest value was $1.82 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/20.

VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) full year performance was 183.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VOXX International Corporation shares are logging 11.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 664.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.82 and $12.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1946949 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) recorded performance in the market was 216.67%, having the revenues showcasing 105.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 280.31M, as it employees total of 912 workers.

Market experts do have their say about VOXX International Corporation (VOXX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the VOXX International Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.01, with a change in the price was noted +8.58. In a similar fashion, VOXX International Corporation posted a movement of +162.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 225,783 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VOXX is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Technical breakdown of VOXX International Corporation (VOXX)

Raw Stochastic average of VOXX International Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.16%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of VOXX International Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 216.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 185.98%, alongside a boost of 183.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 33.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 86.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 105.18% during last recorded quarter.