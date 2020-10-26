Reason’s why Smart Sand Inc. (SND) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $1.88

At the end of the latest market close, Smart Sand Inc. (SND) was valued at $1.35. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.35 while reaching the peak value of $1.36 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.27. The stock current value is $1.28.

Recently in News on October 16, 2020, Smart Sand, Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call. Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) announced today that it will release its third quarter financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 9, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call for investors on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and recent events. Chuck Young, the Company’s chief executive officer, Lee Beckelman, the Company’s chief financial officer and John Young, the Company’s chief operating officer, will host the call. You can read further details here

Smart Sand Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.5600 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $0.5501 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) full year performance was -50.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Smart Sand Inc. shares are logging -56.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 132.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $2.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1291029 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Smart Sand Inc. (SND) recorded performance in the market was -49.21%, having the revenues showcasing 16.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 58.80M, as it employees total of 285 workers.

Analysts verdict on Smart Sand Inc. (SND)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Smart Sand Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2698, with a change in the price was noted +0.2400. In a similar fashion, Smart Sand Inc. posted a movement of +23.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 260,844 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SND is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Smart Sand Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.73%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Smart Sand Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 70.83%, alongside a downfall of -50.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.36% during last recorded quarter.