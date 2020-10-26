McAfee Corp. (MCFE) market price of $18.66 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, McAfee Corp. (MCFE) was valued at $18.79. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $18.68 while reaching the peak value of $19.78 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.50. The stock current value is $18.66.

Recently in News on October 22, 2020, McAfee Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. McAfee Corp. (“McAfee”), the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 37,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. Of the offered shares, 30,982,558 shares are being offered by McAfee and 6,017,442 shares are being offered by certain of McAfee‘s existing stockholders. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,550,000 shares of Class A common stock, consisting of 1,230,541 shares from McAfee and 4,319,459 shares from certain existing stockholders at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. McAfee will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the selling stockholders. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, McAfee Corp. shares are logging -5.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.29 and $19.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 639808 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the McAfee Corp. (MCFE) recorded performance in the market was 0.48%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.08B, as it employees total of 6850 workers.

McAfee Corp. (MCFE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the McAfee Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

McAfee Corp. (MCFE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of McAfee Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.48%.