Here is why Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 11.52%

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) is priced at $0.36 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.31 and reached a high price of $0.48, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.31. The stock touched a low price of $0.31.

Recently in News on October 2, 2020, Synthetic Biologics Provides Update on Investigator-Sponsored Phase 2b Clinical Study of SYN-010 in IBS-C Patients. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN), a diversified clinical-stage company leveraging the microbiome to develop therapeutics designed to prevent and treat gastrointestinal (“GI”) diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced the results of a planned interim futility analysis of the investigator-sponsored Phase 2b clinical study of SYN-010 being conducted by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (“CSMC”). Based on the review of the interim analysis, it was concluded that although SYN-010 was well-tolerated, it is unlikely to meet its primary objective by the time enrollment is completed. As a result, CSMC has agreed to discontinue the trial and will conduct a comprehensive review of the final data set and publish its findings. You can read further details here

Synthetic Biologics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7500 on 07/30/20, with the lowest value was $0.2522 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) full year performance was -11.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares are logging -51.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $0.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6569372 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) recorded performance in the market was -28.39%, having the revenues showcasing -30.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.10M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Synthetic Biologics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4905, with a change in the price was noted -0.0470. In a similar fashion, Synthetic Biologics Inc. posted a movement of -11.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 687,021 in trading volumes.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Synthetic Biologics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.31%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Synthetic Biologics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.06%, alongside a downfall of -11.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.92% during last recorded quarter.