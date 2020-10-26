Here is why RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) recent weekly performance of -0.87% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) was valued at $10.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.20 while reaching the peak value of $10.29 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.18. The stock current value is $10.20.

Recently in News on October 19, 2020, Romeo Packs by Romeo Power: The First Battery Pack Family for Commercial Vehicles. Romeo Power, the manufacturer of advanced battery packs with high energy density for electric vehicles, has released a family of battery packs that range in size from 30kWh to 1 MWh to serve the commercial vehicle market. Romeo’s technology has solved the problem of quickly getting electric commercial trucks and buses the battery configurations needed to accelerate their move to full electric. Romeo Power has proprietary IP that enables battery packs to serve multiple markets no matter the size of the motor, which means they can serve a wider customer base, faster. You can read further details here

RMG Acquisition Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.88 on 10/02/20, with the lowest value was $9.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) full year performance was 4.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RMG Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -14.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.50 and $11.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1333053 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) recorded performance in the market was 2.20%, having the revenues showcasing -0.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 293.05M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Specialists analysis on RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RMG Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.32, with a change in the price was noted +0.20. In a similar fashion, RMG Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +2.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 321,822 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RMG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)

Raw Stochastic average of RMG Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.10%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.48%, alongside a boost of 4.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.58% during last recorded quarter.