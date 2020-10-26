eMagin Corporation (EMAN) market price of $1.51 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, eMagin Corporation (EMAN) was valued at $1.44. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.45 while reaching the peak value of $1.55 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.45. The stock current value is $1.51.

Recently in News on September 30, 2020, eMagin to Present at the OLED World Summit and the Bay Area Society for Information Display. HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / eMagin Corporation (NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in Military and Commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, today announced that CEO Andrew Sculley will be presenting at two upcoming industry events, the OLED World Summit and the Bay Area Society for Information Display (BASID). You can read further details here

eMagin Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9000 on 08/14/20, with the lowest value was $0.1400 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) full year performance was 394.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, eMagin Corporation shares are logging -20.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 978.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.14 and $1.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1279729 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the eMagin Corporation (EMAN) recorded performance in the market was 339.21%, having the revenues showcasing 33.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 97.00M, as it employees total of 96 workers.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the eMagin Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1355, with a change in the price was noted +0.9517. In a similar fashion, eMagin Corporation posted a movement of +170.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,242,270 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EMAN is recording 0.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of eMagin Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.25%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.07%.

If we look into the earlier routines of eMagin Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 339.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 429.82%, alongside a boost of 394.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.63% during last recorded quarter.