Do Hill International Inc. (HIL) beta value of 1.77 signposts another twist?

Hill International Inc. (HIL) is priced at $1.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.45 and reached a high price of $1.4808, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.44. The stock touched a low price of $1.43.

Recently in News on October 19, 2020, Hill International Wins Project of the Year from CMAA and Four Other 2020 CMAA Awards. Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today it was awarded Project of the Year for the Riverfront Park U.S. Pavilion in Spokane, WA, from the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA). Hill also won the National Project Achievement Award for this project. In addition, the firm received CMAA awards for three other projects. These awards spanned the company’s work across the U.S., from Boston, MA, to Orange County, CA, and encompassed infrastructure, parks, and manufacturing. The awards are:. You can read further details here

Hill International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.7200 on 01/22/20, with the lowest value was $1.0750 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Hill International Inc. (HIL) full year performance was -46.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hill International Inc. shares are logging -62.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.08 and $3.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 567070 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hill International Inc. (HIL) recorded performance in the market was -54.43%, having the revenues showcasing -2.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 80.70M, as it employees total of 2718 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Hill International Inc. (HIL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hill International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4769, with a change in the price was noted -0.2699. In a similar fashion, Hill International Inc. posted a movement of -16.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 261,099 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HIL is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.50.

Technical breakdown of Hill International Inc. (HIL)

Raw Stochastic average of Hill International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.58%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Hill International Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -54.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.40%, alongside a downfall of -46.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.70% during last recorded quarter.