Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) is on the roll with an average volume of 392.34K in the recent 3 months

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) is priced at $1.58 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.63 and reached a high price of $1.81, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.71. The stock touched a low price of $1.58.

Recently in News on October 26, 2020, Contango Announces Private Equity Capital Raise. Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE American: MCF) (“Contango” or the “Company”) today announced the execution of an agreement with a select group of institutional and accredited investors to sell 26,451,988 shares of common stock in a private placement. The Company expects to receive gross proceeds from the equity capital raise of approximately $39.7 million, which it intends to use in connection with the Company’s concurrently announced pending merger with Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP, and general corporate purposes, including repayment of debt outstanding under its revolving credit facility. The closing is expected to occur on October 27, 2020. You can read further details here

Contango Oil & Gas Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.5600 on 02/20/20, with the lowest value was $0.8400 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) full year performance was -37.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Contango Oil & Gas Company shares are logging -67.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 88.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.84 and $4.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 869782 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) recorded performance in the market was -53.41%, having the revenues showcasing -13.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 208.89M, as it employees total of 124 workers.

Specialists analysis on Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Contango Oil & Gas Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9830, with a change in the price was noted -1.4650. In a similar fashion, Contango Oil & Gas Company posted a movement of -47.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 672,680 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF)

Raw Stochastic average of Contango Oil & Gas Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.95%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -53.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by 0.00%, alongside a downfall of -37.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 29.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 52.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.20% during last recorded quarter.