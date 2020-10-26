At Home Group Inc. (HOME) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $20.25

For the readers interested in the stock health of At Home Group Inc. (HOME). It is currently valued at $22.72. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $22.84, after setting-off with the price of $22.14. Company’s stock value dipped to $21.51 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $22.04.

Recently in News on October 22, 2020, At Home Group Inc. to Announce Preliminary Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Results on October 29, 2020. At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, today announced that it plans to release preliminary financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 before market open on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. You can read further details here

At Home Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.92 on 09/01/20, with the lowest value was $1.20 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) full year performance was 127.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, At Home Group Inc. shares are logging -5.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1793.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.20 and $23.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2601723 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the At Home Group Inc. (HOME) recorded performance in the market was 313.09%, having the revenues showcasing 163.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.42B, as it employees total of 6289 workers.

Analysts verdict on At Home Group Inc. (HOME)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the At Home Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.18, with a change in the price was noted +16.54. In a similar fashion, At Home Group Inc. posted a movement of +267.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,658,341 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HOME is recording 1.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.05.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of At Home Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.10%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of At Home Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 313.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 951.85%, alongside a boost of 127.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 62.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 163.27% during last recorded quarter.