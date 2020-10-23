Zedge Inc. (ZDGE) is on the roll with an average volume of 38.98K in the recent 3 months

Zedge Inc. (ZDGE) is priced at $2.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.60 and reached a high price of $1.64, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.57. The stock touched a low price of $1.57.

Recently in News on October 22, 2020, Zedge Announces 39.2% Increase in Revenue, EPS of $0.04, and a 277% Increase in Paid Subscribers for Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020. Company Delivers Record Cash Flow from Operations during Fiscal 2020; . You can read further details here

Zedge Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.2700 on 10/23/20, with the lowest value was $0.6603 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Zedge Inc. (ZDGE) full year performance was -4.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zedge Inc. shares are logging 5.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 236.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.66 and $2.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 36841313 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zedge Inc. (ZDGE) recorded performance in the market was 1.95%, having the revenues showcasing 8.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.54M, as it employees total of 39 workers.

The Analysts eye on Zedge Inc. (ZDGE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4407, with a change in the price was noted +1.2500. In a similar fashion, Zedge Inc. posted a movement of +115.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 409,046 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZDGE is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical rundown of Zedge Inc. (ZDGE)

Raw Stochastic average of Zedge Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.19%.

Considering, the past performance of Zedge Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.77%, alongside a downfall of -4.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.28% during last recorded quarter.