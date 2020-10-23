Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) Quarterly Performance is -30.80%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) was valued at $1.82. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.85 while reaching the peak value of $1.95 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.82. The stock current value is $1.95.

Recently in News on June 10, 2020, Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Changes to Board of Directors. Two New Independent Directors, Ms. Wan Zhang and Ms. Yaping Zhang, have Joined Board. You can read further details here

Yunhong CTI Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.3700 on 06/12/20, with the lowest value was $0.6502 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) full year performance was -9.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yunhong CTI Ltd. shares are logging -76.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 387.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $8.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1064194 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) recorded performance in the market was 116.00%, having the revenues showcasing -30.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.10M, as it employees total of 105 workers.

Analysts verdict on Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yunhong CTI Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0705, with a change in the price was noted +0.8300. In a similar fashion, Yunhong CTI Ltd. posted a movement of +67.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,210,962 in trading volumes.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Yunhong CTI Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.70%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Yunhong CTI Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 116.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.63%, alongside a downfall of -9.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by 37.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.80% during last recorded quarter.