Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.10M in the recent 3 months

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) is priced at $0.97 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.739 and reached a high price of $1.04, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.72. The stock touched a low price of $0.6971.

Recently in News on August 18, 2020, Orbital Energy Group Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Continues Building Diversified Energy Infrastructure Services Platform as Operating Conditions Improve and Customer Activity Increases Since Onset of COVID-19. You can read further details here

Orbital Energy Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3188 on 01/21/20, with the lowest value was $0.4507 for the same time period, recorded on 09/04/20.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) full year performance was 40.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Orbital Energy Group Inc. shares are logging -26.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 114.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $1.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14780943 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) recorded performance in the market was -12.05%, having the revenues showcasing 47.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.78M, as it employees total of 257 workers.

The Analysts eye on Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6372, with a change in the price was noted +0.2474. In a similar fashion, Orbital Energy Group Inc. posted a movement of +34.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,555,191 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OEG is recording 0.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.28.

Technical rundown of Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG)

Raw Stochastic average of Orbital Energy Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.16%.

Considering, the past performance of Orbital Energy Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.08%, alongside a boost of 40.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 33.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by 87.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 47.69% during last recorded quarter.