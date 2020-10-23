O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Profit Margins posted -9.50% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of O-I Glass Inc. (OI). It is currently valued at $10.89. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.402, after setting-off with the price of $11.35. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.72 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.51.

Recently in News on October 21, 2020, O-I Glass and Krones AG sign Collaboration Agreement. O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: O-I) and Germany’s Krones AG signed a strategic collaboration agreement that aims to elevate glass by innovating together and to jointly create solutions for the growing glass market. You can read further details here

O-I Glass Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.64 on 02/05/20, with the lowest value was $4.30 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) full year performance was 4.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, O-I Glass Inc. shares are logging -30.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 152.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.30 and $15.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1504791 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the O-I Glass Inc. (OI) recorded performance in the market was -8.72%, having the revenues showcasing 7.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.70B, as it employees total of 27500 workers.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.46, with a change in the price was noted +2.39. In a similar fashion, O-I Glass Inc. posted a movement of +28.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,669,182 in trading volumes.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of O-I Glass Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.50%.

If we look into the earlier routines of O-I Glass Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 70.16%, alongside a boost of 4.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.72% during last recorded quarter.