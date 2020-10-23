Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.36M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC) was valued at $13.75. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.21 while reaching the peak value of $14.3522 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.31. The stock current value is $14.08.

Recently in News on September 4, 2020, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Kensington Capital Acquisition, Corp.. WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (“KCAC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KCAC) in connection with KCAC’s merger with QuantumScape Corporation (“QuantumScape”), a privately-held company specializing in the development of next generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, KCAC will acquire QuantumScape through a reverse merger that will result in QuantumScape becoming a publicly-listed company. The deal has a pro forma implied equity value of approximately $3.3 billion. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -45.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.74 and $25.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 557354 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC) recorded performance in the market was 38.89%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 316.25M.

The Analysts eye on Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC)

Technical rundown of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.56%.

Considering, the past performance of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 38.89%. The shares -6.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.86% in the period of the last 30 days.