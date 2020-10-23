Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) market price of $0.90 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) was valued at $0.96. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.917 while reaching the peak value of $1.15 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.91. The stock current value is $0.90.

Recently in News on October 23, 2020, InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Ideanomics’ Purchase of 15% of Northern California-Based Solectrac, a Pioneer in Electric Tractors – Video Available on Investmentpitch.com. Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 23, 2020) – (NASDAQ: IDEX), a global company focused on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and associated energy consumption, has acquired 15% of Northern California-based Solectrac Inc for $1.3 million. Founded in 2012, Solectrac develops, assembles and distributes 100% battery-powered electric tractors for agriculture and utility operations. You can read further details here

Ideanomics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.9800 on 06/22/20, with the lowest value was $0.2760 for the same time period, recorded on 03/06/20.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) full year performance was -20.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ideanomics Inc. shares are logging -77.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 225.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $3.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3702328 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) recorded performance in the market was 12.52%, having the revenues showcasing -25.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 233.16M, as it employees total of 60 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ideanomics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2921, with a change in the price was noted +0.5270. In a similar fashion, Ideanomics Inc. posted a movement of +138.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 25,935,174 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IDEX is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Raw Stochastic average of Ideanomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.32%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.47%, alongside a downfall of -20.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.36% during last recorded quarter.