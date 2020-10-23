Here is why Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) recent weekly performance of 36.61% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY). It is currently valued at $2.50. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.08, after setting-off with the price of $2.14. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.11 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.11.

Recently in News on August 26, 2020, Nova LifeStyle’s Diamond Sofa to Complement Live Appointments with Virtual Tours at Las Vegas Market Summer 2020. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) (“Nova LifeStyle” or the “Company”) today announced, Diamond Sofa, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, will be participating at the Las Vegas Market Summer 2020, August 30 thru September 3. Diamond Sofa will be hosting virtual showroom tours daily during Summer Market via its Instagram platform and launching its first collection from India. You can read further details here

Nova LifeStyle Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.08 on 10/22/20, with the lowest value was $0.66 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) full year performance was -13.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nova LifeStyle Inc. shares are logging -19.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 278.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.66 and $3.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2254409 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) recorded performance in the market was 35.14%, having the revenues showcasing 65.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.55M, as it employees total of 32 workers.

Analysts verdict on Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nova LifeStyle Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.75, with a change in the price was noted +1.23. In a similar fashion, Nova LifeStyle Inc. posted a movement of +96.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 125,689 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NVFY is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Nova LifeStyle Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.67%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Nova LifeStyle Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 127.31%, alongside a downfall of -13.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 36.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 61.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 65.56% during last recorded quarter.