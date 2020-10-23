Here is why Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) recent weekly performance of 3.13% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN). It is currently valued at $0.65. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.6947, after setting-off with the price of $0.6779. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.66 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.69.

Recently in News on October 15, 2020, Hudson Capital Inc. Enters into Definitive Merger Agreement with FreightHub, Inc., a North American Digital Transportation Logistics Platform Company with a Focus on US-Mexico Cross-Border Shipping. FreightHub is a leading digital freight marketplace, broker, and provider of transportation management systems focused on truckload freight. You can read further details here

Hudson Capital Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9600 on 06/18/20, with the lowest value was $0.3200 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/20.

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) full year performance was -34.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hudson Capital Inc. shares are logging -66.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 102.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.32 and $1.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 588314 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) recorded performance in the market was -38.14%, having the revenues showcasing 12.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.58M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hudson Capital Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5611, with a change in the price was noted +0.1249. In a similar fashion, Hudson Capital Inc. posted a movement of +24.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,810,086 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HUSN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN)

Raw Stochastic average of Hudson Capital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.93%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Hudson Capital Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 46.40%, alongside a downfall of -34.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 93.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.18% during last recorded quarter.