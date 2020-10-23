Here is why Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.79%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC), which is $31.11 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $32.93 after opening rate of $32.20 while the lowest price it went was recorded $31.00 before closing at $32.15.

Recently in News on October 16, 2020, Acadia Healthcare Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 earnings on Thursday, October 29, 2020, after the close of the market. Acadia will conduct a conference call with institutional investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 30, 2020. Additionally, a live broadcast of the earnings conference call will be available at www.acadiahealthcare.com in the “Investors” section of the website. The webcast of the conference call will be available through November 13, 2020. You can read further details here

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.30 on 02/20/20, with the lowest value was $11.09 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) full year performance was -1.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. shares are logging -11.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 180.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.09 and $35.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1226323 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) recorded performance in the market was -6.35%, having the revenues showcasing 7.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.82B, as it employees total of 28400 workers.

The Analysts eye on Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.12, with a change in the price was noted +2.37. In a similar fashion, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. posted a movement of +8.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 534,116 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ACHC is recording 1.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.24.

Technical rundown of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC)

Raw Stochastic average of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.80%.

Considering, the past performance of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 39.57%, alongside a downfall of -1.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.63% during last recorded quarter.