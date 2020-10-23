HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.67M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) was valued at $135.98. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $135.78 while reaching the peak value of $138.11 and lowest value recorded on the day was $134.43. The stock current value is $135.21.

Recently in News on October 21, 2020, HCA Healthcare Hosts Second Annual “Crush the Crisis” National Opioid Take Back Day. HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, today announced its second annual national “Crush the Crisis” event to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications. On Saturday, October 24, in alignment with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, approximately 95 HCA Healthcare facilities across 16 states will partner with local law enforcement agencies to collect unused and expired prescription medications at events across the country. You can read further details here

HCA Healthcare Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $151.97 on 02/13/20, with the lowest value was $58.38 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) full year performance was 7.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HCA Healthcare Inc. shares are logging -11.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 131.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $58.38 and $151.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1483970 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) recorded performance in the market was -8.52%, having the revenues showcasing 7.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.61B, as it employees total of 210000 workers.

The Analysts eye on HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the HCA Healthcare Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 120.90, with a change in the price was noted +26.19. In a similar fashion, HCA Healthcare Inc. posted a movement of +24.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,992,007 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

Raw Stochastic average of HCA Healthcare Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.63%.

Considering, the past performance of HCA Healthcare Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.39%, alongside a boost of 7.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.73% during last recorded quarter.